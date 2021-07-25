Coastguards working to help cargo vessel run aground north of Skye

Teams from Stornoway coastguard are currently aiding a cargo vessel which has run aground.

Reports of the incident came in at around 3.45am on Sunday, July 25.

The 364-ft long BBC Mamara came into difficulty off Eilean Trodday on the north side of Skye.

It was on its way from Foyne in Ireland to Scrabster in Caithness.

Though the vessel freed itself from the rocks, any potential damage needed to be assessed.

A tugboat was sent to the scene to aid the boat.

Teams assessed the damage to the vessel, though a spokesman for Stornoway Coastguard said there appeared to be no pollution.