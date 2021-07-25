Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coastguards working to help cargo vessel run aground north of Skye

By Lauren Robertson
July 25, 2021, 8:36 am Updated: July 25, 2021, 3:20 pm
Teams are working to help a vessel that has run aground.
Teams from Stornoway coastguard are currently aiding a cargo vessel which has run aground.

Reports of the incident came in at around 3.45am on Sunday, July 25.

The 364-ft long BBC Mamara came into difficulty off Eilean Trodday on the north side of Skye.

It was on its way from Foyne in Ireland to Scrabster in Caithness.

Though the vessel freed itself from the rocks, any potential damage needed to be assessed.

A tugboat was sent to the scene to aid the boat.

Teams assessed the damage to the vessel, though a spokesman for Stornoway Coastguard said there appeared to be no pollution.

