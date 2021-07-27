Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
News / Islands

Hotel welcomes first guests after £3million revamp inspired by islands

By Ellie Milne
July 27, 2021, 7:43 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 8:28 pm
New luxury suites at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
New luxury suites at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa

An island hotel is promising guests a slice of “understated luxury” after reopening its doors following a £3million refurbishment.

The Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa, overlooking Craignure Bay, has now reopened its doors and is looking forward to a busy season.

The “authentically Scottish” retreat – which has recently been given an AA four-star rating – now has 75 new-look bedrooms, luxury suites and a new sea-deck. The decor has been inspired by the island location.

The hotel has also launched the Oran na Mara Bistro, Gaelic for “Song of the Sea”, where guests can enjoy local and seasonal cuisine alongside the best views of Mull.

The new luxury suites are part of the £3m renovation. Supplied by Crerar Hotels.

True Scottish hospitality

General manager John De Villiers said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing the final results of an outstanding refurbishment which has transformed the guest experience at our island hotel.

“From the outset, our goal was to create a small slice of understated luxury that reflects the stunning natural backdrop of the island whilst offering a warm and welcoming experience for all who come to stay.

“I think we have delivered on that goal and then some.

“The sumptuous interiors reflect the colours and landscape of Craignure Bay and have been created with true Scottish hospitality in mind, with a food and drink offering at Oran na Mara Bistro, serving the best seasonal produce from the famous west coast larder.”

Tobermory, Isle of Mull. Picture: Photo by Garry F Mcharg/Shutterstock.

New luxury suites

The new spa suites have been individually designed to reflect the landscape of the island, and some offer stunning views from private Juliette balconies looking over the bay.

The retreat suites on the ground floor have their own private hot tubs for guests to enjoy as well as decking that opens onto the ground with access to the boardwalk and beach.

Retreat suites have their own private hot-tub. Supplied by Crerar Hotels.

A spa inspired by nature

On top of the £3m investment, Crerar Hotels committed a further £1m to upgrade the hotel’s spa facilities.

The Driftwood Spa has been designed to “reflect and complement the beauty of the island’s nature and wildlife”.

It features a 55ft swimming pool, a thermal suite with sauna and steam room, a foot spa, Experience showers and a Rasul mud chamber.

The spa also now has four treatment rooms suitable for couples with one featuring a seaweed bath, as well as a spa terrace with hot-tub.

Guests will also be able to enjoy outdoor facilities including an enchanted fairy walk and an external spa with a secluded hot tub, sauna and swim deck which is perfect for wild swimmers.

