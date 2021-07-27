Hotel welcomes first guests after £3million revamp inspired by islands

An island hotel is promising guests a slice of “understated luxury” after reopening its doors following a £3million refurbishment.

The Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa, overlooking Craignure Bay, has now reopened its doors and is looking forward to a busy season.

The “authentically Scottish” retreat – which has recently been given an AA four-star rating – now has 75 new-look bedrooms, luxury suites and a new sea-deck. The decor has been inspired by the island location.

The hotel has also launched the Oran na Mara Bistro, Gaelic for “Song of the Sea”, where guests can enjoy local and seasonal cuisine alongside the best views of Mull.

True Scottish hospitality

General manager John De Villiers said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing the final results of an outstanding refurbishment which has transformed the guest experience at our island hotel.

“From the outset, our goal was to create a small slice of understated luxury that reflects the stunning natural backdrop of the island whilst offering a warm and welcoming experience for all who come to stay.

“I think we have delivered on that goal and then some.

“The sumptuous interiors reflect the colours and landscape of Craignure Bay and have been created with true Scottish hospitality in mind, with a food and drink offering at Oran na Mara Bistro, serving the best seasonal produce from the famous west coast larder.”

New luxury suites

The new spa suites have been individually designed to reflect the landscape of the island, and some offer stunning views from private Juliette balconies looking over the bay.

The retreat suites on the ground floor have their own private hot tubs for guests to enjoy as well as decking that opens onto the ground with access to the boardwalk and beach.

A spa inspired by nature

On top of the £3m investment, Crerar Hotels committed a further £1m to upgrade the hotel’s spa facilities.

The Driftwood Spa has been designed to “reflect and complement the beauty of the island’s nature and wildlife”.

It features a 55ft swimming pool, a thermal suite with sauna and steam room, a foot spa, Experience showers and a Rasul mud chamber.

The spa also now has four treatment rooms suitable for couples with one featuring a seaweed bath, as well as a spa terrace with hot-tub.

Guests will also be able to enjoy outdoor facilities including an enchanted fairy walk and an external spa with a secluded hot tub, sauna and swim deck which is perfect for wild swimmers.