Positive Covid cases at Stornoway care home rise to 19

A Stornoway care home currently dealing with a Covid outbreak has now recorded a total of 19 cases.

Eleven residents of Dun Berisay Care Home and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus.

A number of close contacts have also now been identified and are currently self-isolating.

Non-essential visits to the care home remain suspended.

An incident management team met for the second time today to monitor the situation.

NHS Western Isles said families are being kept up-to-date and that efforts are being made to prevent the spread of the infection.

Teams from NHS Western Isles, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Public Health Scotland are working together to offer support.

Preventing the spread of the virus

Yesterday, NHS Western Isles recorded its highest ever number of cases in a single day with 18 – the highest since January 14 when 15 cases were reported.

The health board confirmed a further 17 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

A statement from NHS Western Isles reminds individuals that they are still able to book an appointment to receive the Covid vaccine and must self-isolate if identified as a close contact.

It said: “Covid vaccines are effective in helping to prevent serious illness and the need for hospitalisation should you contract Covid.

“However, it is important that you continue to follow safety precautions after having the vaccine, as you can still catch and spread Covid after having one or both doses of the vaccine.

“It remains important to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, even if they have been double vaccinated.

“Whilst the vaccine reduces the risk of serious illness if you catch Covid, there remains a higher risk of adverse outcomes for the oldest members of our population that they could still suffer serious illness if they contract Covid even after being vaccinated.

“At this time, we are also reminding individuals of the importance of compliance with self-isolation requirements if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case.

“Self-isolation is not the same as lockdown measures or the ‘stay at home’ message, as those required to self-isolate should only leave home in an emergency situation or to have a Covid test.

“Self-isolation is important as it helps prevent spread of the virus to others.”