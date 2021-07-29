Person has ‘serious’ injuries after road crash near Stornoway

A Western Isles road has been closed through the night following a one-car incident.

Emergency services were called to the A857 Stornoway to Barvas road at about 10.20pm on Wednesday.

Police say there is one “serious casualty” from the incident, which happened about two miles from Stornoway.

A spokesman said the Suzuki Vitara was reported to be on its roof at the time.

Police Scotland are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A857 between Stornoway and Barvas and the road is closed between Bridge Cottages, Newmarket and Waterboard cottages. Diversions are in place at the Barvas junction with the A858 and at Newmarket, Stornoway — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 29, 2021

The road remains closed after emergency personnel and investigators worked through the night.

Ambulance crews and the fire service were also called to the scene.

A social media post from police said: “Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A857 between Stornoway and Barvas and the road is closed between Bridge Cottages, Newmarket and Waterboard cottages.

“Diversions are in place at the Barvas junction with the A858 and at Newmarket, Stornoway.

“Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area meantime and are thanked for their patience.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.18pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic incident on the A857 near Stornoway.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to hospital.”

A fire service spokeswoman explained they were asked to attend the incident near Stornoway by police and made the area safe – but had no other involvement.