Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

‘Thank you’ ceilidh to be held for staff and residents at Covid-hit care home in the Western Isles

By Michelle Henderson
July 29, 2021, 6:11 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 6:16 pm
Western Isles musicians are to put on a social ceilidh to honour staff and residents at the covid-hit Dun Berisay Care Home.
Staff and residents at a care home dealing with a Covid outbreak are being cheered up with a special virtual ceilidh.

Local musicians are preparing to host a special ceilidh in a show of solidarity for Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway, which is currently locked down for visitors.

A total of 11 residents and eight members of staff at the home have tested positive for the virus.

Jack Libby, head of community care at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “This has been a very challenging time for employees, residents and their families. I can only express admiration for the fortitude shown by all in coping. The ceilidh is a small but significant way of saying we’re thinking of you as you all face this difficult time.”

Show of solidarity

A group of local musicians, who performed online weekly through the Covid lockdown, are joining forces once again to show their support to the home.

The group will put on a one-night performance to thank staff for their efforts and boost the spirits of all at the home.

Council chief executive Malcolm Burr has also written to all those working at the care home to thank them for their hard work in dealing with the outbreak.

In the letter, he wrote: “The past week has been an extremely anxious time for you all as you wait for test results and continue to care for the residents at Dun Berisay.

“It is important to remember at times like this that we have all been preparing for Covid for over a year now and we can be assured by all the infection prevention measures and the vaccination programme you have had in place and supported throughout that period. But with restrictions throughout society easing, it is inevitable that some cases of Covid will appear from time to time in all sectors.

“Our thoughts are with colleagues, residents and their families affected by Covid or who are having to isolate as a result or precaution. It is credit to you all that by taking the correct measures we have been able to minimise transmission and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

