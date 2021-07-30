Man, 78, in critical condition after one-car crash near Stornoway

A pensioner is fighting for his life following a one-car crash just outside of Stornoway.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Newmarket, two miles from the town, at about 10.20pm on Wednesday.

A 78-year-old man, who was a passenger in the silver Suzuki Grand Vitara, suffered serious injuries and has since been flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police say his condition is critical.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Western Isles Hospital and was released after treatment.

Now police are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.

Road policing officer Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 3727 of Wednesday, July 28.