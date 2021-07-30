Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Man, 78, in critical condition after one-car crash near Stornoway

By Shona Gossip
July 30, 2021, 11:50 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 11:52 am
Police are appealing for information following the crash on Lewis
Police are appealing for information following the crash on Lewis

A pensioner is fighting for his life following a one-car crash just outside of Stornoway.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Newmarket, two miles from the town, at about 10.20pm on Wednesday.

A 78-year-old man, who was a passenger in the silver Suzuki Grand Vitara, suffered serious injuries and has since been flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police say his condition is critical.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Western Isles Hospital and was released after treatment.

Now police are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.

Road policing officer Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 3727 of Wednesday, July 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal