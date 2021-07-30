Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘They have saved her life’: Shetland coastguards winch woman found clinging to rocks to safety

By David Mackay
July 30, 2021, 12:50 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 1:28 pm
Coastguard crews at the scene near Lerwick. Photo: Coastguard
Coastguard crews have saved a woman who was discovered clinging to cliffs in Shetland in a complex rescue.

Emergency personnel descended the rocks using ropes to rescue the lady after a missing person search was launched.

Coastguard crews from Lerwick, Sumburgh and Walls joined the operation on Thursday evening.

And when the Lerwick lifeboat spotted the woman from the sea in a “precarious position”, personnel quickly realised they were in a race against time.

Coastal operations area commander Dave Sweeney said: “This really was an extraordinarily difficult rescue.

“The casualty was clinging to the cliff face and falling further down as our teams arrived on scene.

“Coastguard rescue officers were able to stabilise the casualty by throwing a rope to hold on to whilst the rope rescue equipment was put in place.

“A rope rescue technician thereafter deployed over the cliff and secured the casualty who was then recovered to the cliff top.

“I am immensely proud of the actions taken by coastgaurd rescue officers to safely recover the casualty.

“They have undoubtedly saved the casualty’s life, but had to think outside the box to overcome some real challenges presented during the incident.”

The Lerwick lifeboat remained at the scene throughout the operation as safety cover.

