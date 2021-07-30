‘They have saved her life’: Shetland coastguards winch woman found clinging to rocks to safety

Coastguard crews have saved a woman who was discovered clinging to cliffs in Shetland in a complex rescue.

Emergency personnel descended the rocks using ropes to rescue the lady after a missing person search was launched.

Coastguard crews from Lerwick, Sumburgh and Walls joined the operation on Thursday evening.

And when the Lerwick lifeboat spotted the woman from the sea in a “precarious position”, personnel quickly realised they were in a race against time.

Coastal operations area commander Dave Sweeney said: “This really was an extraordinarily difficult rescue.

“The casualty was clinging to the cliff face and falling further down as our teams arrived on scene.

“Coastguard rescue officers were able to stabilise the casualty by throwing a rope to hold on to whilst the rope rescue equipment was put in place.

“A rope rescue technician thereafter deployed over the cliff and secured the casualty who was then recovered to the cliff top.

“I am immensely proud of the actions taken by coastgaurd rescue officers to safely recover the casualty.

“They have undoubtedly saved the casualty’s life, but had to think outside the box to overcome some real challenges presented during the incident.”

The Lerwick lifeboat remained at the scene throughout the operation as safety cover.