Covid restrictions easing: Delight as ferry capacity to return to normal levels from Monday

An island MSP has said news of increased capacity on CalMac ferries from Monday will come as a “huge relief” to the locals who rely on them.

Since physical distancing rules were introduced, ferry services making vital journeys to Scotland’s island communities have been forced to operate at around 30% capacity – leading to enormous pressure on tickets.

For residents of the Western Isles, the issues were exacerbated by a busy tourist season and the provision of only one ferry to make the journey from Ullapool to Stornoway.

Some locals even said they feared for their job security, as they were told they would need to wait for weeks to reach the mainland for work or to return home.

But ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has now announced they will be returning to “normal levels” from Monday, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that would be possible in parliament today.

CalMac Operations director Robert Morrison said: “It is good news that we are finally able to open up our ferries to their full capacities following the relaxation of Covid regulations.

“I know this has been a source of great frustration for local communities, businesses and travellers during an extremely busy summer period.

“With many people focusing on holidaying at home and a period of sustained good weather, it has placed extra pressure on the system.”

Shinty team pull out of league competitions after being stranded as island ferry pressures continue

He added: “It is vital to note, however, that we still recommend booking ahead as many of the car deck spaces are already reaching capacity. The majority of the capacity being freed up is for passenger space on deck.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming more passengers on board and providing that world class service we are renowned for.”

Physical distancing dropped in Scotland

The confirmation in parliament today came after the first minister gave details on the significant easing of restrictions from next Monday – including the scrapping of the legal requirement for physical distancing.

SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who represents the Western Isles, highlighted the challenges islanders have faced, leading Ms Sturgeon to acknowledge the situation had been “horrendously difficult”.

Mr Allan said: “This news will come as a huge relief to islanders.

“Restricting passenger capacity to around a third of its normal levels at the height of summer has represented an unprecedented constraint on island life.

“People have found it difficult or impossible to travel to see family, care for sick relatives or just get to work.

He added: “Today’s announcement means that from Monday CalMac vessels should be returning to full, or near full, passenger capacities.

“While I hope this means that we will soon return to something more like normality, this summer can never be repeated.

“As well as ensuring we have adequate capacity on island routes all year round, in the future we need the ability to prioritise those travelling for essential reasons.”