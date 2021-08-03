Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid restrictions easing: Delight as ferry capacity to return to normal levels from Monday

By Craig Munro
August 3, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 4:28 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that ferries could return to normal capacity from Monday. Picture by Sandy McCook
An island MSP has said news of increased capacity on CalMac ferries from Monday will come as a “huge relief” to the locals who rely on them.

Since physical distancing rules were introduced, ferry services making vital journeys to Scotland’s island communities have been forced to operate at around 30% capacity – leading to enormous pressure on tickets.

For residents of the Western Isles, the issues were exacerbated by a busy tourist season and the provision of only one ferry to make the journey from Ullapool to Stornoway.

Some locals even said they feared for their job security, as they were told they would need to wait for weeks to reach the mainland for work or to return home.

But ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has now announced they will be returning to “normal levels” from Monday, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that would be possible in parliament today.

From Monday, CalMac ferries will no longer be required to operate at 35% capacity.

CalMac Operations director Robert Morrison said: “It is good news that we are finally able to open up our ferries to their full capacities following the relaxation of Covid regulations.

“I know this has been a source of great frustration for local communities, businesses and travellers during an extremely busy summer period.

“With many people focusing on holidaying at home and a period of sustained good weather, it has placed extra pressure on the system.”

He added: “It is vital to note, however, that we still recommend booking ahead as many of the car deck spaces are already reaching capacity. The majority of the capacity being freed up is for passenger space on deck.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming more passengers on board and providing that world class service we are renowned for.”

Physical distancing dropped in Scotland

The confirmation in parliament today came after the first minister gave details on the significant easing of restrictions from next Monday – including the scrapping of the legal requirement for physical distancing.

SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who represents the Western Isles, highlighted the challenges islanders have faced, leading Ms Sturgeon to acknowledge the situation had been “horrendously difficult”.

Alasdair Allan MSP

Mr Allan said: “This news will come as a huge relief to islanders.

“Restricting passenger capacity to around a third of its normal levels at the height of summer has represented an unprecedented constraint on island life.

“People have found it difficult or impossible to travel to see family, care for sick relatives or just get to work.

He added: “Today’s announcement means that from Monday CalMac vessels should be returning to full, or near full, passenger capacities.

“While I hope this means that we will soon return to something more like normality, this summer can never be repeated.

“As well as ensuring we have adequate capacity on island routes all year round, in the future we need the ability to prioritise those travelling for essential reasons.”

