Cases rise at Covid-hit care home in Stornoway

A Stornoway care home dealing with a Covid outbreak has confirmed another six new cases.

A total of 14 residents at Dun Berisay Care Home and 10 staff have now tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak was first confirmed by NHS Western Isles last week when seven people tested positive, however, the situation has continued to worsen.

This time last week, eleven residents and eight staff members had contracted the virus at the island care facility.

All non-essential visits to the care facility remains suspended as staff work to contain the spread of the virus.

Beyond level zero

On Tuesday, the health board’s chief executive Gordon Jamieson spoke about the Covid situation in the Outer Hebrides in a short video clip, confirming one new case had been recorded on Barra.

In clip, uploaded to the boards social media channels, Mr Jamieson reminded residents of the new measures which will come into force from Monday as the country moves “beyond level zero” for the first time since Covid took hold.

He said: ” Today there has been one new positive case of Covid-19 here in the Western Isles. That new case is on Barra.

“Today the Scottish Government announced changes that will take Scotland beyond level zero from August 9.

3/8/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 1 new case on Barra, not linked to any existing cases. The Scottish Govt announced that Scotland moves beyond level 0 from Monday. This brings a number of changes on face masks, isolation, physical distancing, etc. pic.twitter.com/zR2dzjcGLY — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) August 3, 2021

“Some of the changes include the legal requirement for physical distancing and the restrictions o the number of people at gatherings are being removed.

“The need to wear face covering indoors is retained and the requirement to collect data for test and protect for contact tracing remains in place.

“Any adults identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case, will not be required to automatically self-isolate if they meet the following conditions.

“They must be double vaccinated, it must be at least two weeks from that date of their second vaccination, the must have no symptoms and they must undertake a PCR test which must be negative. If they meet these conditions, they will not be required to self isolate.”

He added: “Anyone aged between five and 17 who has not been vaccinated, will have to meet the same conditions with the exception of the vaccination. They will have to return a negative PCR test.

“The PCR test will not be required for anyone under the age of five.

“If there are any further details on these changes, we will keep you updated.

“In the meantime, thank you for all your efforts and the precautions you are taking daily.”