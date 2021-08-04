Shetland road reopens following ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash

A main Shetland road has reopened following a “serious” two-car crash in Shetland.

Emergency services were called to a road incident on the A970 on Wednesday at around 3pm.

Three people were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment of injuries after two vehicles collided at the Sandwick junction near Cunningsburgh.

Police and fire crews attended the incident and cutting equipment was used to help free few of the injured passengers.

The road remained closed for motorists for nearly 18 hours to allow officers to put the pieces together of what happened.

Police has now confirmed the road has reopened.

UPDATE: We are pleased to advise that the A970 at Sandwick is now open. — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) August 5, 2021

A police spokesman said :

“Emergency services attended the scene and three people were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment of injuries.”