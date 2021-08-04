Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Islands

Shetland road reopens following ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash

By Ross Hempseed
August 4, 2021, 5:23 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 11:38 am
Stock image of a police road closure
Stock image of a police road closure

A main Shetland road has reopened following a “serious” two-car crash in Shetland.

Emergency services were called to a road incident on the A970 on Wednesday at around 3pm.

Three people were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment of injuries after two vehicles collided at the Sandwick junction near Cunningsburgh.

Police and fire crews attended the incident and cutting equipment was used to help free few of the injured passengers.

The road remained closed for motorists for nearly 18 hours to allow officers to put the pieces together of what happened.

Police has now confirmed the road has reopened.

A police spokesman said : “Police were called around 3pm on Wednesday, August 4, following the report of two vehicle road crash on the A970 at the Sandwick junction near Cunningsburgh.

“Emergency services attended the scene and three people were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment of injuries.”

