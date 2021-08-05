Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Resident of Stornoway care home at centre of Covid outbreak dies

By Mike Merritt
August 5, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 12:46 pm
A Stornoway care home resident has died following an outbreak of Covid
A resident of a Western Isles care home currently battling a Covid outbreak has died.

More than 20 residents and staff at Dun Berisay in Stornoway have tested positive since last week.

Now NHS Western Isles and the local authority has confirmed a resident has died.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is with deepest regret that NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar can confirm the recent very sad death of a resident of Dun Berisay care home.”

The death has been included in the national report which includes all Covid associated deaths.

Last night, the total number of cases linked to the home hit 25 – making it the biggest outbreak since March.

The care home is locked down to visitors in an attempt to stop the spread.

In a social media post, NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson urged people to get vaccinated and outlined the various drop-in clinics available this week.

Last week it was announced a special virtual ceilidh would be held to rally the spirits of those at the home. Local musicians, who performed online weekly through lockdown, decided to team up once more to show their support to the home.

Nine Covid deaths, as defined by Public Health Scotland, occurring within the Western Isles have been recorded by the health board since the beginning of the pandemic.

