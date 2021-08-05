Resident of Stornoway care home at centre of Covid outbreak dies

A resident of a Western Isles care home currently battling a Covid outbreak has died.

More than 20 residents and staff at Dun Berisay in Stornoway have tested positive since last week.

Now NHS Western Isles and the local authority has confirmed a resident has died.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is with deepest regret that NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar can confirm the recent very sad death of a resident of Dun Berisay care home.”

The death has been included in the national report which includes all Covid associated deaths.

Last night, the total number of cases linked to the home hit 25 – making it the biggest outbreak since March.

The care home is locked down to visitors in an attempt to stop the spread.

In a social media post, NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson urged people to get vaccinated and outlined the various drop-in clinics available this week.

4/8/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 1 new case today associated with the outbreak at Dun Berisay in Lewis. We have vaccination clinics over the weekend in Stornoway, Uist & Barra. It is important you get both doses of the vaccine for maximum protection. pic.twitter.com/OjobmFalnD — NHS Western Isles (@NHSWI) August 4, 2021

Last week it was announced a special virtual ceilidh would be held to rally the spirits of those at the home. Local musicians, who performed online weekly through lockdown, decided to team up once more to show their support to the home.

Nine Covid deaths, as defined by Public Health Scotland, occurring within the Western Isles have been recorded by the health board since the beginning of the pandemic.