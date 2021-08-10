Yacht on collision course with rocks saved by Kyle lifeboat crew

A yacht could have drifted into nearby rocks if not for the timely intervention of the Kyle lifeboat team, after dragging its anchor off the Applecross peninsula.

Launching a team at around 7.15pm yesterday the team arrived at the incident around 10 minutes later.

Finding the vessel just off Toscaig bay on the Applecross peninsula, specialists onboard could see the vessel heading towards the rocky shoreline.

After determining that no one was on board, the crew quickly set about trying to connect a tow rope before the boat ran aground.

It is understood that the occupants of the boat had gone ashore earlier in the day and had not returned.

Upon learning this, the team towed the vessel back towards shore – with the help of a local resident they managed to find a suitable morning.

Securing the yacht at a nearby pier, crew members secured the boat and waited for the vessels occupants to return.

Having wrapped up another successful operation, the Kyle RNLI team stood down at around 8.30 pm and headed back to Kyle.