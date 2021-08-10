Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
News / Islands

Yacht on collision course with rocks saved by Kyle lifeboat crew

By Daniel Boal
August 10, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 11:56 am
Lifeboat arriving on scene
A yacht could have drifted into nearby rocks if not for the timely intervention of the Kyle lifeboat team, after dragging its anchor off the Applecross peninsula.

Launching a team at around 7.15pm yesterday the team arrived at the incident around 10 minutes later.

Finding the vessel just off Toscaig bay on the Applecross peninsula, specialists onboard could see the vessel heading towards the rocky shoreline.

After determining that no one was on board, the crew quickly set about trying to connect a tow rope before the boat ran aground.

Kyle lifeboat crew setting up a tow

It is understood that the occupants of the boat had gone ashore earlier in the day and had not returned.

Upon learning this, the team towed the vessel back towards shore – with the help of a local resident they managed to find a suitable morning.

Securing the yacht at a nearby pier, crew members secured the boat and waited for the vessels occupants to return.

Having wrapped up another successful operation, the Kyle RNLI team stood down at around 8.30 pm and headed back to Kyle.

