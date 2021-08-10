Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Islands

‘Astonishing’: Neolithic wood discovered at Orkney’s Ness of Brodgar site

By Craig Munro
August 10, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 6:24 pm
Archaeologists working on the Ness of Brodgar site earlier this summer.
Archaeologists working on the Ness of Brodgar site earlier this summer.

Archaeologists working on one of Scotland’s most important and fruitful excavation sites have made a discovery that has surprised even them: two pieces of Neolithic wood.

The find was made at Orkney’s Ness of Brodgar, a dig located close to the more famous Ring of Brodgar stone circle, at the end of last month.

It is the first example of wood from the time the Ness structures were built, around 5,000 years ago, to be found on the 17-year-old site.

While the mainland is well-known for its lack of woodland, the Ness of Brodgar – situated on the narrow strip of land between Loch of Harray and Loch of Stenness – dates back to a time when trees were relatively plentiful.

The Neolithic wood found in post-holes at the Ness of Brodgar. Picture by Sigurd Towrie

The main phase of the Ness, which is the part currently being explored, was constructed around 3,100BC, making it about as old as the oldest sections of Skara Brae.

From that point on, the site was built up into a complex of large, grand freestanding buildings surrounded by an enormous stone wall – not a domestic settlement, but particularly special for reasons that can only be speculated upon.

Treasure trove

Among the other artefacts found on the site are the Butterfly Stone with a geometric carving that has become the symbol of the Ness, a mysterious carved stone ball with six projections, and a shard of pottery with a 5,000-year-old fingerprint pressed into it.

The wood was found in two post-holes in the floor of Structure Twelve, near the eastern entrance which is believed by archaeologists to be particularly special due to the addition of external upright slabs known as orthostats.

Site director Nick Card, who has worked on the Ness since it was first discovered and has watched it develop into an excavation of huge importance, thinks the wood may have been driven into the ground as a replacement for different orthostats.

Archaeologists at Ness of Brodgar site, including site director Nick Card, far right, look at the post-holes soon after the wood was discovered. Picture by Sigurd Towrie

A post from the dig’s blog describes it as an “astonishing new discovery”, but adds: “The wood is not in good condition, which is hardly surprising after thousands of years in the ground.

“It is, however, in a slight dip in the floor which may have allowed moisture to be present, thus preserving the material.

“As it is far too mushy to be lifted there are ongoing discussions as to the next move.

“The aim is to recover it in a manner which might allow identification of the type of wood present. It might also be possible to see if the wooden stakes had been sharpened before being driven into the floor.”

Return to the site

The site, considered to be the ‘flagship’ of the University of the Highlands and Islands’ Archaeology Institute, is approaching the end of its seven-week annual excavation.

At the end of June it reopened for the first time since 2019, after the team there was forced to stay away last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday will be the final day visitors are able to see the Ness, which is largely covered by tarpaulin and tyres due to the limited numbers allowed to work on the site.

