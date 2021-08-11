Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Man, 78, dies following road crash near Stornoway

By Ellie Milne
August 11, 2021, 9:47 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 4:10 pm
Post Thumbnail

A 78-year-old Lewis man described as a “true gent” has died in hospital after a one-car crash.

Alasdair Macdonald, known locally as Stoodie, was a passenger in the Suzuki Vitara when it crashed about two miles from Stornoway on Wednesday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A857 Stornoway to Barvas road at Newmarket at around 10.20pm.

Mr Macdonald was first treated at Western Isles Hospital before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition. 

Police have now confirmed he has died.

‘A true gent’

Councillor Angus McCormack, who represents the Stornoway South ward, had known Mr Macdonald for more than 70 years.

He said: “He was a great guy. He always had time to talk and show an interest. I very much enjoyed engaging with him.

“Stoodie will be sorely missed by this community. My sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Fellow councillor, Charlie Nicolson, said: “This is a very sad death for our community and all those who knew Alasdair. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alasdair’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

People have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Macdonald who has been described as a “true gentleman”.

One person wrote: “Thoughts are with all the family at this sad time. A lovely gentleman.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this. He was a true gent. Condolences to all the family.”

A man added: “As was said, a true gentleman in every way. On my mind and and in my heart all the family.”

The driver of the car was also taken to the local hospital and later discharged.

