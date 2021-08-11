Man, 78, dies following road crash near Stornoway

A 78-year-old Lewis man described as a “true gent” has died in hospital after a one-car crash.

Alasdair Macdonald, known locally as Stoodie, was a passenger in the Suzuki Vitara when it crashed about two miles from Stornoway on Wednesday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A857 Stornoway to Barvas road at Newmarket at around 10.20pm.

Mr Macdonald was first treated at Western Isles Hospital before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

Police have now confirmed he has died.

‘A true gent’

Councillor Angus McCormack, who represents the Stornoway South ward, had known Mr Macdonald for more than 70 years.

He said: “He was a great guy. He always had time to talk and show an interest. I very much enjoyed engaging with him.

“Stoodie will be sorely missed by this community. My sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Fellow councillor, Charlie Nicolson, said: “This is a very sad death for our community and all those who knew Alasdair. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alasdair’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

People have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Macdonald who has been described as a “true gentleman”.

One person wrote: “Thoughts are with all the family at this sad time. A lovely gentleman.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this. He was a true gent. Condolences to all the family.”

A man added: “As was said, a true gentleman in every way. On my mind and and in my heart all the family.”

The driver of the car was also taken to the local hospital and later discharged.