Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexual activity with two pupils appealing his sentence

A disgraced former teacher jailed for 15 months after abusing his position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with two pupils is appealing his sentence.

Kieran Malcolmson was handed the jail term as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s register for 10 years, for his behaviour, which involved two girls in 2009 and 2018.

He was suspended after the 2018 offence came to light.