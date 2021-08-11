Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
This former schoolhouse on Islay needs new owners eager for a renovation project

By Lauren Robertson
August 11, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 7:19 pm
Former Port Ellen schoolhouse.
Former Port Ellen schoolhouse.

A former schoolhouse on Islay is in need of new owners who are up for a renovation challenge.

Built in 1965, Port Ellen schoolhouse is a single-storey, detached bungalow with four bedrooms.

Argyll and Bute Council is on the hunt for new owners, asking for offers over £95,000.

The house, located next to Port Ellen Primary School, features a spacious living area with a wood burning stove, kitchen, bathroom and four equally sized bedrooms.

Beyond the house, new owners will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife the island has to offer.

It is a stone’s throw from the beach and has views down to the water.

View from the schoolhouse.

Port Ellen is the second biggest town on Islay, and the new owners of the schoolhouse would be right in the centre of local amenities including restaurants and pubs.

There are many leisure opportunities such as fishing, cycling and hillwalking, as well as a strong local craft circle.

The island is also home to multiple world renowned whisky distilleries and annual cultural events such as the Islay Festival of Malt and Music.

Taking on the old schoolhouse will also allow buyers to become part of Islay’s tight-knit island community.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead of business, regeneration and commercial development, said: “The lifestyle on Islay epitomises everything that is good about Argyll and Bute with easy access to the mainland for those who want to enjoy what the area has to offer.

“There is a genuine community feel about the island and a real sense that people enjoy a good work/life balance, all of which is complemented by excellent schools, great amenities and a rich cultural and leisure appeal.”

Prospective buyers must submit renovation plans when registering interest in the property. 

