This former schoolhouse on Islay needs new owners eager for a renovation project

A former schoolhouse on Islay is in need of new owners who are up for a renovation challenge.

Built in 1965, Port Ellen schoolhouse is a single-storey, detached bungalow with four bedrooms.

Argyll and Bute Council is on the hunt for new owners, asking for offers over £95,000.

The house, located next to Port Ellen Primary School, features a spacious living area with a wood burning stove, kitchen, bathroom and four equally sized bedrooms.

Beyond the house, new owners will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife the island has to offer.

It is a stone’s throw from the beach and has views down to the water.

Port Ellen is the second biggest town on Islay, and the new owners of the schoolhouse would be right in the centre of local amenities including restaurants and pubs.

There are many leisure opportunities such as fishing, cycling and hillwalking, as well as a strong local craft circle.

The island is also home to multiple world renowned whisky distilleries and annual cultural events such as the Islay Festival of Malt and Music.

Taking on the old schoolhouse will also allow buyers to become part of Islay’s tight-knit island community.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead of business, regeneration and commercial development, said: “The lifestyle on Islay epitomises everything that is good about Argyll and Bute with easy access to the mainland for those who want to enjoy what the area has to offer.

“There is a genuine community feel about the island and a real sense that people enjoy a good work/life balance, all of which is complemented by excellent schools, great amenities and a rich cultural and leisure appeal.”

Prospective buyers must submit renovation plans when registering interest in the property.