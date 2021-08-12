Stornoway United abandon match after headbutt which left player with fractured skull

A Stornoway football club walked off the pitch in protest after an opponent headbutted one of their players – leaving him with a fractured skull.

In a match between Stornoway United and Stornoway Athletic on June 30, a United player suffered a “serious injury” after one of his rivals butted him during the game.

As punishment for the attack, which left the United player with a fractured skull, Athletic banned the culprit for six games – which the victim’s side feel was “inadequate”.

To show their dissatisfaction, the team abandoned Wednesday night’s return game against Athletic less than a minute after kick off.

Stornoway United say they felt that “had no other choice”.

The club say they understand their may be repercussions for the walk-off.

‘One of our players was badly injured’

A Stornoway United statement read: “Following a serious incident on the field of play on Wednesday 30th June 2021, during our last game against Stornoway Athletic FC (Aths), where one of our senior players was badly injured we (management, players and the club) felt we had no other choice but to walk off the pitch this evening.

“We find that the disciplinary action from that club was inadequate as per SFA guidelines and not in keeping with the protection we would expect for our players. The health and well being of the players in our club, and every club is our primary concern.

“Abandoning our league game against Stornoway Athletic this evening was the only way to express our dissatisfaction. This action was taken in full understanding that sanctions may follow.”

In a statement on Thursday morning, Stornoway Athletic said: “Last night’s fixture v United was abandoned after less than a minute as United walked off after a minute’s silence and the kick-off.

“We understand from their Facebook page that it was about an incident in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.”

Both teams and the Lewis and Harris Football Association said they won’t be making any or further comments at this time.