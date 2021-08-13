Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Islands

Shetland’s Viking flame festival Up Helly Aa postponed until 2023

By Kirstin Tait
August 13, 2021, 9:22 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 2:20 pm
Up Helly Aa
Up Helly Aa

Organisers of Lerwick’s Viking fire festival have announced Up Helly Aa will be postponed for a second year.

The committee behind the event said that despite restrictions easing, uncertainty around the coronavirus guidelines has made planning for the fire festival difficult.

Organisers initially made the “difficult decision” to delay the festival until January 2022 following the first lockdown, but have now cancelled the event for another year – returning in January 2023.

Speaking of the decision, committee secretary Robert Geddes said: “Up Helly Aa as an event relies on numerous factors coming together at one time to be able run smoothly and safely.

“Planning for the event takes place a full year ahead of each festival and despite the best efforts to continue organising the festival through the various restrictions that have been in place to date this year, it is clear now that despite the release of further restrictions there isn’t sufficient time to run the event in its normal format.

Disappointing news

“This will be disappointing news for many, particularly at a time when guidance is relaxing for Covid.

“Many questions remain however as to what life looks like for this type of event in the coming months and for that reason it’s unfair to put the responsibility on the hundreds of volunteers it takes to organise the festival.”

The date of the next festival will be Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

It means the last celebrations took place before the pandemic on January 28, 2020.

Thousands gathered in the centre of Lerwick to for 24-hour long celebrations as children marched through the streets and revelers partied through the night.

The event is popular with both locals and tourists who usually adorn horned hats and Viking attire with guizers throwing flaming torches into a Viking longboat and setting it alight as night comes in.

A virtual festival was held in 2021 as fire festivals were cancelled all over Shetland with a selection of squad performances from the past decade available to watch on Cullivoe Up Helly Aa’s Facebook or YouTube pages.

