Plans for £300,000 works on the A830 between Beasdale and Corpach

Resurfacing of four sections of the A830 between Beasdale and Corpach are due to start next week.

The £300,000 project will see two sections in proximity to Polnish, a section at Corriebeg and a further section to the west of Braeside all resurfaced providing around 1.5 miles of improvements to the road.

The works will make it smoother and a more enjoyable drive for motorists on the road.

Improvements will commence on Wednesday August 18 and will take an estimated three weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

To protect roadworkers during working hours a temporary 10mph speed convoy will be in place between 7am and 7pm.

To ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, no work will take during the weekends.

The convoy system will be removed out with working hours and will be replaced by a 30mph speed limit as traffic will be travelling on a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the north-west, said: “This £300,000 investment will upgrade the existing road surface and greatly improve the quality and safety of these sections of the A830 for road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”