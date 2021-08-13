Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Plans for £300,000 works on the A830 between Beasdale and Corpach

By Ross Hempseed
August 13, 2021, 9:08 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 9:16 pm
Resurfacing of four sections of the A830 between Beasdale and Corpach are due to start next week.

The £300,000 project will see two sections in proximity to Polnish, a section at Corriebeg and a further section to the west of Braeside all resurfaced providing around 1.5 miles of improvements to the road.

The works will make it smoother and a more enjoyable drive for motorists on the road.

Improvements will commence on Wednesday August 18 and will take an estimated three weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

To protect roadworkers during working hours a temporary 10mph speed convoy will be in place between 7am and 7pm.

To ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, no work will take during the weekends.

The convoy system will be removed out with working hours and will be replaced by a 30mph speed limit as traffic will be travelling on a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the north-west, said: “This £300,000 investment will upgrade the existing road surface and greatly improve the quality and safety of these sections of the A830 for road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

