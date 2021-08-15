Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Body found following desperate search of a loch for missing 82-year-old

By Lauren Taylor
August 15, 2021, 1:56 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 3:00 pm
fife house fire
A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning.

A body has been discovered following a desperate search of a Shetland loch for an 82-year-old missing man.

Police and coastguard teams were called to Loch of Cliff in Unst on Sunday morning after the alarm was raised around 3am.

Coastguard teams from Baltasound, Hillswick, Lerwick and Mid Yell searched the waters as the coastguard helicopter searched from above.

During the multi-agency search a man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Formal identification is still to take place but the family of an 82-year-old man have been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]