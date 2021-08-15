Body found following desperate search of a loch for missing 82-year-old

A body has been discovered following a desperate search of a Shetland loch for an 82-year-old missing man.

Police and coastguard teams were called to Loch of Cliff in Unst on Sunday morning after the alarm was raised around 3am.

Coastguard teams from Baltasound, Hillswick, Lerwick and Mid Yell searched the waters as the coastguard helicopter searched from above.

During the multi-agency search a man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Formal identification is still to take place but the family of an 82-year-old man have been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”