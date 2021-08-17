Drop-in vaccination clinics now open in the Western Isles

Anyone currently eligible for a Covid vaccination will be able to recieve one due to the expansion of drop-in vaccination clinics across the Western Isles.

Due to the relatively remote location of the Outer Hebrides, people are being encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they can to limit spread of the virus in small population communities.

As of August 17, 93.5% of the eligible popultion in the Western Isles has received a first dose of a Covid vaccine while 89.2% are fully vaccinated.

The region is currently second behind Shetland for the number of people fully vaccinated.

Drop-in clinics across the Western Isles are as follows:

Those being urged to get vaccinated include anyone over 16, anyone aged 12-15 who is ‘at risk’ or anyone due their second vaccine.

However guidance has been issued on those who should not receive the vaccine. These include children and young people with: severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, an underlying health condition that limits your immune system or a disagnosed learning/intellectual disability.

Information regarding vaccines can be found on the NHS Inform website.