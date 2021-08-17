Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Islands

Drop-in vaccination clinics now open in the Western Isles

By Ross Hempseed
August 17, 2021, 12:15 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 12:17 pm
Anyone currently eligible for a Covid vaccination will be able to recieve one due to the expansion of drop-in vaccination clinics across the Western Isles.

Due to the relatively remote location of the Outer Hebrides, people are being encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they can to limit spread of the virus in small population communities.

As of August 17, 93.5% of the eligible popultion in the Western Isles has received a first dose of a Covid vaccine while 89.2% are fully vaccinated.

The region is currently second behind Shetland for the number of people fully vaccinated.

Drop-in clinics across the Western Isles are as follows:

Those being urged to get vaccinated include anyone over 16, anyone aged 12-15 who is ‘at risk’ or anyone due their second vaccine.

However guidance has been issued on those who should not receive the vaccine. These include children and young people with: severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, an underlying health condition that limits your immune system or a disagnosed learning/intellectual disability.

Information regarding vaccines can be found on the NHS Inform website.

