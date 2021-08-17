Climber dies after fall in Skye mountains

A climber has died after falling while exploring Skye’s iconic mountain range.

Mountain rescuers were called to the Cuillins on Sunday and worked through the night to find the man.

Police have today confirmed he was found dead.

It is believed the climber was a foreign national.

More than 20 members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation.

Leader Neil Urquhart said: “At around 5pm on Sunday the team was called-out after reports that a male climber had fallen near the summit of Bidean Druim nan Ramh.

“Unfortunately the body of a young man was found at around 10.30pm.

“A total of 26 team members were involved in an exhausting and at times dangerous search and recovery, eventually arriving back at the road at 8am the next morning.

“Our sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones and friends of the young climber.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers assisted mountain rescue partners to a report that a climber had fallen in the Cuillins area of the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

“The male climber was located and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”