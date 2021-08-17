Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Climber dies after fall in Skye mountains

By Mike Merritt
August 17, 2021, 1:19 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 4:03 pm
The man fell while climbing in the Cuillin Mountains on Skye

A climber has died after falling while exploring Skye’s iconic mountain range.

Mountain rescuers were called to the Cuillins on Sunday and worked through the night to find the man.

Police have today confirmed he was found dead.

It is believed the climber was a foreign national.

More than 20 members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation.

Leader Neil Urquhart said: “At around 5pm on Sunday the team was called-out after reports that a male  climber had fallen near the summit of Bidean Druim nan Ramh.

“Unfortunately the body of a young man was found at around 10.30pm.

“A total of 26 team members were involved in an exhausting and at times dangerous search and recovery, eventually arriving back at the road at 8am the next morning.

“Our sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones and friends of the young climber.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers assisted mountain rescue partners to a report that a climber had fallen in the Cuillins area of the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

“The male climber was located and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]