Sheriff ‘erred’ when he jailed sex case teacher, appeal court told

A sheriff who jailed a teacher for engaging in sex acts with two girls ‘erred’ when he decided to send the man to jail, a court has heard.

Lawyer Ann Ogg said that Sheriff Philip Mann failed to properly consider Kieran Malcolmson’s personal circumstances when he decided to jail him for 15 months.

The Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how Malcomson, 36, should have been given a non-custodial sentence.