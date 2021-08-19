Football team fined for abandoning match over headbutting incident

A football team which walked off the pitch in protest over an attack on one of their players has been fined.

Stornoway United abandoned their match against Stornoway Athletic last week.

It came after a member of their team suffered a fractured skull following an alleged “headbutting” the last time the two sides played.

Their player was taken to hospital and has not returned to the field since.

Athletic imposed a six-match ban on the culprit, which United felt was too lenient – promoting them to kick the ball into touch soon after the start of last Wednesday’s match.

Now Lewis and Harris Football Association have announced that Athletic has been awarded a 3-0 victory “following the failure of Stornoway United to complete the fixture scheduled on 11 August”.

A statement on their Facebook page adds: “In addition, the association have decided to issue a fine to Stornoway United. Stornoway United have the right to appeal and have been informed of the decision.”

Disciplinary action was ‘inadquate’

A report of the match on the Lewis and Harris Football Association Facebook page referred to an “unusual event” with both teams taking to the pitch, “stripped and ready for action.”

The report added: “Following a minutes silence, United were awarded the kick-off from which they played the ball into touch and left the field of play.

“The match was abandoned as United did not return to the pitch.”

In a statement on their Facebook page, United said their action was a protest against what they said was inadequate disciplinary action.

The statement said: “Following a serious incident on the field of play on Wednesday 30 June 2021, during our last game against Stornoway Athletic FC (Aths), where one of our senior players was badly injured we (management, players and the club) felt we had no other choice but to walk off the pitch.

“We find that the disciplinary action from that club was inadequate as per SFA guidelines and not in keeping with the protection we would expect for our players. The health and well-being of the players in our club, and every club, is our primary concern.

“Abandoning our league game against Stornoway Athletic was the only way to express our dissatisfaction. This action was taken in full understanding that sanctions may follow.”

Stornoway Athletic FC are yet to comment.