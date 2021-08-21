Shetland coastguard airlift offshore worker off North Sea platform

A male offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital from a platform in the North Sea.

Shetland coastguard confirmed a male casualty had been airlifted from a platform, 92 nautical miles east of Sumburgh, shortly after 4pm due to “medical issue.”

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Sumburgh was called into action after the alarm was raised at 4.25pm.

Lerwick coastguard were on hand to meet the helicopter upon its return to Shetland to help transfer the casualty into the hands of the ambulance service.

The man was then taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.