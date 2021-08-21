Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
Islands

Shetland coastguard airlift offshore worker off North Sea platform

By Michelle Henderson
August 21, 2021, 7:41 pm
Locator of Sumburgh Airport, Shetland. Picture by Jim Irvine 24-1-16 Coastguard helicopter

A male offshore worker has been airlifted to hospital from a platform in the North Sea.

Shetland coastguard confirmed a male casualty had been airlifted from a platform, 92 nautical miles east of Sumburgh, shortly after 4pm due to “medical issue.”

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Sumburgh was called into action after the alarm was raised at 4.25pm.

Lerwick coastguard were on hand to meet the helicopter upon its return to Shetland to help transfer the casualty into the hands of the ambulance service.

The man was then taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

