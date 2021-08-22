Walker suffers head injuries in Fairy Pools fall

A walker has been taken to hospital after falling at the Fairy Pools on Skye.

The 66-year-old man suffered head injuries, but was quickly treated at the scene by a doctor who was nearby.

Coastguards also attended after the alarm was raised at 1.45pm today.

The man was taken to the Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford. His condition is unknown.

The Fairy Pools are a visitor favourite on Skye due to their stunning colours and waterfalls.

They have repeatedly been named as one of the best places in the world to swim, and most recently were named as the most romantic place in the UK in a survey for publisher Mills and Boon.