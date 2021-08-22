Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Islands

Walker suffers head injuries in Fairy Pools fall

By Mike Merritt
August 22, 2021, 5:11 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 5:12 pm
A man suffered head injuries in the fall at the Fairy Pools
A walker has been taken to hospital after falling at the Fairy Pools on Skye.

The 66-year-old man suffered head injuries, but was quickly treated at the scene by a doctor who was nearby.

Coastguards also attended after the alarm was raised at 1.45pm today.

The man was taken to the Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford. His condition is unknown.

The Fairy Pools are a visitor favourite on Skye due to their stunning colours and waterfalls.

They have repeatedly been named as one of the best places in the world to swim, and most recently were named as the most romantic place in the UK in a survey for publisher Mills and Boon.

