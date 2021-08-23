Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
News / Islands

Pupils at Western Isles school self-isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid

By Mike Merritt
August 23, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 12:18 pm
Pupils at Laxdale Primary, near Stornoway, are self-isolating
Pupils at a primary school in the Outer Hebrides are self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of pupils at Laxdale School near Stornoway were identified as close contacts and are currently isolating while awaiting tests.

Western Isles Council said: “The school’s risk assessment procedures were fully implemented and a deep clean has been undertaken.

“The school will work with affected families to support home learning arrangements for pupils requiring to self-isolate. Only children that have had direct instructions to self-isolate need to do so; the school remains fully open for all other pupils.

“We ask that all pupils, staff, parents and families remain highly vigilant for symptoms and respond immediately to any concerns by isolating and seeking a test.”

Over the last week, there have been 34 Covid cases recorded in the Western Isles.

