Pupils at Western Isles school self-isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid

Pupils at a primary school in the Outer Hebrides are self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of pupils at Laxdale School near Stornoway were identified as close contacts and are currently isolating while awaiting tests.

Western Isles Council said: “The school’s risk assessment procedures were fully implemented and a deep clean has been undertaken.

“The school will work with affected families to support home learning arrangements for pupils requiring to self-isolate. Only children that have had direct instructions to self-isolate need to do so; the school remains fully open for all other pupils.

“We ask that all pupils, staff, parents and families remain highly vigilant for symptoms and respond immediately to any concerns by isolating and seeking a test.”

Over the last week, there have been 34 Covid cases recorded in the Western Isles.