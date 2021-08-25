Motorcyclist seriously injured after two-vehicle crash near Stornoway

A man on a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A866 Stornoway to Portvoller road.

Police were called to Braighe Road at around 10.40pm on Tuesday night after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike with the driver of the motorbike being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that the A866/Braighe Road, Stornaway has been reopened — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 25, 2021

The road was closed for around five hours and was re-opened at 4.15am on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, 24 August, to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A866 Braighe Road on the Isle of Lewis, involving a car and a motorbike.

“One man, the driver of the motorbike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 4.15am on Wednesday, 25 August.”