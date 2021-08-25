Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Motorcyclist seriously injured after two-vehicle crash near Stornoway

By Kirstin Tait
August 25, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:07 pm
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash on Braighe Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash on Braighe Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

A man on a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A866 Stornoway to Portvoller road.

Police were called to Braighe Road at around 10.40pm on Tuesday night after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike with the driver of the motorbike being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours and was re-opened at 4.15am on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, 24 August, to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A866 Braighe Road on the Isle of Lewis, involving a car and a motorbike.

“One man, the driver of the motorbike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 4.15am on Wednesday, 25 August.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]