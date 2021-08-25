Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing visits North Uist in first episode of new series

For reassuring television to mark the end of summer, it is difficult to beat two comedy legends taking a fishing boat off the coast of a beautiful Western Isles beach.

Viewers will be able to catch that wholesome scene this Sunday, when Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns to BBC Two for its fourth series.

In their first trip away from the UK mainland for the show, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are crossing the Minch to spend some time on North Uist.

The pair, best known for Shooting Stars and The Fast Show, will be exploring the stunning island’s many tidal pools and sea lochs as they attempt to track down some sea trout to catch and release.

It is not their first visit to Scotland, having previously searched for salmon on the River Tay and the River Tweed, but they have never before been fishing on the islands.

Big-hearted show

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has proved to be a hit with both viewers and critics since it first aired in 2018, and it has been Bafta-nominated twice.

Each half-hour episode shows the two comedians travelling to a different part of the country to spend time wading in rivers, cooking heart-healthy meals and staying in often eccentric accommodation.

It has been praised for its warmth and humour, and for the hosts’ openness in tackling topics such as their heart problems and the death of Whitehouse’s father.

The journey to North Uist will be shown in the first episode of their fourth series, which will also include trips to the Norfolk Broads and the River Severn.

It can be seen on BBC Two this Sunday at 8pm, before being repeated at 10pm the following Friday.