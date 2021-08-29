Covid-19 outbreak detected at Shetland primary school with ‘warn and inform’ letters sent to parents

‘Warn and inform’ letters have been sent to the parents of a Shetland primary school after a Covid-19 outbreak was detected.

Scalloway Primary School has issued the letters to parents and staff and say those who have been identified as positive are now self isolating.

The school will remain open on Monday and PCR testing is now underway.

Helen Budge, director of children’s services said: “Following discussions with Public Health, and following the appropriate guidelines, the school will remain open on Monday and staff will continue to provide support for those pupils attending.

“Parents and staff have been contacted by the head teacher, and I’d like to reassure them that we are taking all the steps we can to ensure their safety while in the school.

“If anyone is experiencing any symptoms, then they must stay at home and follow NHS guidance.”

Current mitigations in all school settings include physical distancing, the use of face coverings and using hand sanitiser throughout the day.

There is also enhanced cleaning during the school day, one way systems in place and testing.

Covid cases in Scotland

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time on Sunday.

It is the third time in a week the record for new infections has been broken, as the Scottish Government warned the situation is “fragile” and said further restrictions could not be ruled out.

New cases have more than doubled in a week, although the figure released on Sunday includes some tests taken more than 48 hours ago due to backlog and delays in the testing system.

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

A further 17,655 vaccinations were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Of those, 3,233 were first doses and 14,422 were second doses, taking the totals to 4,101,311 and 3,655,287 respectively.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care.”