Man, 80, and woman, 76, taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Orkney crash

By Kirstin Tait
August 30, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 1:10 pm
The crash happened near Tingwall Jetty in Orkney. Supplied by Google Maps.
A 76-year-old woman and 80-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after a crash in Orkney.

The crash happened on the A966 Finstown to Evie road near Tingwall Jetty at around 4pm on Sunday and involved two cars, a red Honda Jazz and a brown Citroen Berlingo.

As a result, the 76-year-old female driver of the Honda and an 80-year-old male passenger were taken to the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall for treatment to serious injuries.

The 65-year-old female driver of the Citroen was also taken to hospital and was checked for minor injuries.

She has since been discharged.

Now, police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen either vehicle beforehand to get in touch if you have not already spoken to a police officer.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

The force are asking anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2671 of August 29.

