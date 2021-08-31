Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Pensioner dies in hospital following Orkney crash

By Lauren Robertson
August 31, 2021, 11:04 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:23 am
Patrick Allan has died following a crash in Orkney.
An 81-year-old man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Orkney.

Patrick Allan, from Kirkwall, was one of three people taken to Balfour Hospital after the crash happened near Tingwall Jetty on Sunday.

Two women, aged 76 and 65, have since been discharged.

Mr Allan was the passenger in a red Honda Jazz which was travelling south along the A966 Finstown to Evie road when it collided with an oncoming brown Citroen Berlingo at about 4pm. 

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the crash.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Allan and our inquiries are continuing into the crash.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to call 101 and quote incident number 2671 of August 29.

