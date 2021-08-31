Pensioner dies in hospital following Orkney crash

An 81-year-old man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Orkney.

Patrick Allan, from Kirkwall, was one of three people taken to Balfour Hospital after the crash happened near Tingwall Jetty on Sunday.

Two women, aged 76 and 65, have since been discharged.

Mr Allan was the passenger in a red Honda Jazz which was travelling south along the A966 Finstown to Evie road when it collided with an oncoming brown Citroen Berlingo at about 4pm.

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the crash.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Allan and our inquiries are continuing into the crash.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to call 101 and quote incident number 2671 of August 29.