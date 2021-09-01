Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Islands

Western Isles youngsters to receive flu vaccine

By Michelle Henderson
September 1, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 5:16 pm
All children over two will be offered the child flu vaccine from September 2021.
Pre-school youngsters in the Outer Hebrides are being invited to receive their flu vaccine.

NHS Western Isles have begun issuing appointments to parents and carers of pre-school children aged two to five, inviting them to bring their child for a flu vaccination appointment.

More people than ever are being offered the flu vaccine this year as it is the safest, most effective way for people to protect themselves against flu.

The flu vaccine should start to protect most children about 10-14 days after they get their vaccination, so the earlier your child can get the vaccine, the better.

Officials stressed it is more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu.

NHS Western Isles director of public health Dr Maggie Watts said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.”

