Western Isles youngsters to receive flu vaccine

Pre-school youngsters in the Outer Hebrides are being invited to receive their flu vaccine.

NHS Western Isles have begun issuing appointments to parents and carers of pre-school children aged two to five, inviting them to bring their child for a flu vaccination appointment.

More people than ever are being offered the flu vaccine this year as it is the safest, most effective way for people to protect themselves against flu.

The flu vaccine should start to protect most children about 10-14 days after they get their vaccination, so the earlier your child can get the vaccine, the better.

Officials stressed it is more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu.

NHS Western Isles director of public health Dr Maggie Watts said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.”