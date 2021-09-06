Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
Islands

MSP fights for impacted islanders to have a place on CalMac ferry boards

By Lauren Robertson
September 6, 2021, 7:46 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 8:03 pm
CalMac ferry. Picture by Sandy McCook.


Alasdair Allan, MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, believes islanders should have more of a say when it comes to CalMac ferry services.

This summer has seen many of Scotland’s islands struggling at the hands of reduced, cancelled or jam-packed ferry services.

Some islanders were left unable to access the mainland, and delays in essential deliveries led to shortages in many areas.

There are currently no members on the boards of either Caledonian Maritime Assets Lts or CalMac Ferries Ltd who live on any of the islands affected by these problems.

Mr Allan feels this is wrong and that there should be seats reserved on both boards for representatives from island communities.

This would mean that they were more involved in the decision making processes that will ultimately affect them most.

While recognising the hard work of CalMac staff, Mr Allan said that the significant impact this summer’s issues have had on these communities cannot happen again.

He said: “In recent months, islanders in many cases found themselves simply unable to travel to the mainland, whether for work, caring commitments, business, to see family and friends, or even visit seriously ill family members.

“CalMac staff did try their hardest to accommodate individuals like this when MSPs brought cases to their attention – however, it is clear that what we witnessed over the summer can never be repeated.”

Though tourist numbers and social distancing measures have reduced in recent weeks, solving some problems with capacity, concerns remain about the situation.

Mr Allan said: “While the removal of social distancing measures has increased ferry capacity again in recent weeks, and eased some of the pressure on the network, there are further issues which need to be urgently addressed in order to ensure that these lifeline services are able to operate as they should.”

He believes that the addition of these local board members could have a positive impact on the way the service is managed: “CalMac has an outstanding workforce, but its board needs, in my view, to be more grounded in the communities which it serves than it feels like it is at present.

“Seats on both boards reserved for people who are resident in the islands CalMac serves would create a healthy accountability, to ensure the needs of local communities are better taken account of.”

He intends to raise the issue in parliament at a members’ debate on Tuesday, September 7.

