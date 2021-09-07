Coastguard and fire crews rush to assist dog fallen from Orkney cliff

Fire crews, coastguard teams and a lifeboat were called out after a dog fell from a cliff in Orkney.

Fire crews were called at 3.09pm on Tuesday after the alarm was raised following a dog falling from a cliff near St Mary’s in Orkney.

The owner of the dog climbed down the cliff in attempts of saving their pet before fire crews arrived.

Following a 10-minute long rescue mission, the dog and the owner were walked up from the cliff.

The pair were saved before the arrival of two coastguard teams and a lifeboat who had been called out by fire crews.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 15.09 and crews got there at 15.28. The dog has now been led to safety.

“Two appliances from Kirkwall attended. Crews located the dog and the owner and they walked back up the shallow cliff.

A spokesman for Shetland coastguard said: “We were called to assist the fire service with a dog falling from a cliff. We got the call from the fire and rescue service just after 3.15pm, the location was just near to St Mary’s in Orkney.

“We tasked two coastguard teams and a lifeboat but before anyone managed to proceed the person the person had gone down for the dog and had managed to self recover.”