Orca found dead and stranded on Orkney coast

By Lauren Robertson
September 7, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 7:03 pm
Orca. Picture supplied by Steve Truluck.
An orca has been found dead and stranded on the coast of Papa Westray in Orkney.

The whale is believed to have been around five or six years old when it died.

Orca pods in the area are closely monitored, with sightings and photographs being catalogued to keep track of their movements.

Research teams were able to identify the animal as 151, part of the 27s pod which can often be found in the waters around Orkney and Shetland.

Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS) announced the news on their Facebook page.

It has been very busy at the SMASS front in the last few weeks- and we have a large number of cases to update you all on…

Posted by Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme on Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Emma Neave-Webb and Imogen Sawyer from Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative (OMMRI) attended the orca on Monday, September 6.

They took initial samples to begin trying to determine cause of death, including photographs and measurements.

A necropsy is due to take place on Tuesday to help with their investigation.

OMMRI asked that people refrain from commenting on the event until they have carried out their investigation into the health of the animal before it died.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: “Whilst we understand and appreciate that this news is upsetting we ask people to please avoid speculation and comment at present. A full report will come from SMASS in due course.”

