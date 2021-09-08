Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Huge cliff collapse in Orkney prompts safety warning for walkers

By David Mackay
September 8, 2021, 1:11 pm
A large amount of rock has plunged into the sea on the Birsay coast. Photo: Stuart Little.
A large amount of rock has plunged into the sea on the Birsay coast. Photo: Stuart Little.

A cliff collapse in Orkney has threatened a religious pilgrimage route in the islands.

A massive amount of rock has plunged into the sea on the Birsay coast on the mainland.

Walkers on the St Magnus Way hiking trail, which was inspired by the life and death of Orkney’s patron saint, noticed the dramatic erosion.

Water at the foot of the cliffs were still brown at the time from the mud and earth plunging into the sea.

Stuart Little, chairman of the St Magnus Way, says the incident is a reminder for people to be very wary of going close to the cliff edges in the area.

He said: “The bit that fell is a few yards away from the path, nobody walking on it would have been in danger at the time though. There are no bits of the path missing.

The view from the Birsay clifftop on the Orkney mainland. Photo: Stuart Little

“Erosion is a constant issue on the coast.”

Orkney Islands Council has told the Scotsman that the cliff fall near the St Magnus Way was not expected.

The local authority added: “We’d just stress the often rehearsed advice to stay well back from cliff edges when enjoying the coast. We’d also plead with locals and visitors not attempt to get close to this latest fall for a better look – it is simply not worth the risk.”

A very recent cliff fall, fortunately not too close to the St Magnus Way path, near Northside, Birsay is a good reminder…

Posted by St Magnus Way on Thursday, 2 September 2021

Government agency NatureScot has said it is aware of the Orkney incident.

A spokeswoman said: “As to possible reasons why this might have happened, wave action can erode the material at the base of a cliff, resulting in the cliff above becoming unstable.

“Depending on their geology, this can lead to a cliff collapse. The Birsay cliff is exposed to strong westerly seas, so this may have been a factor in the collapse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal