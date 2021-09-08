Huge cliff collapse in Orkney prompts safety warning for walkers

A cliff collapse in Orkney has threatened a religious pilgrimage route in the islands.

A massive amount of rock has plunged into the sea on the Birsay coast on the mainland.

Walkers on the St Magnus Way hiking trail, which was inspired by the life and death of Orkney’s patron saint, noticed the dramatic erosion.

Water at the foot of the cliffs were still brown at the time from the mud and earth plunging into the sea.

Stuart Little, chairman of the St Magnus Way, says the incident is a reminder for people to be very wary of going close to the cliff edges in the area.

He said: “The bit that fell is a few yards away from the path, nobody walking on it would have been in danger at the time though. There are no bits of the path missing.

“Erosion is a constant issue on the coast.”

Orkney Islands Council has told the Scotsman that the cliff fall near the St Magnus Way was not expected.

The local authority added: “We’d just stress the often rehearsed advice to stay well back from cliff edges when enjoying the coast. We’d also plead with locals and visitors not attempt to get close to this latest fall for a better look – it is simply not worth the risk.”

A very recent cliff fall, fortunately not too close to the St Magnus Way path, near Northside, Birsay is a good reminder… Posted by St Magnus Way on Thursday, 2 September 2021

Government agency NatureScot has said it is aware of the Orkney incident.

A spokeswoman said: “As to possible reasons why this might have happened, wave action can erode the material at the base of a cliff, resulting in the cliff above becoming unstable.

“Depending on their geology, this can lead to a cliff collapse. The Birsay cliff is exposed to strong westerly seas, so this may have been a factor in the collapse.”