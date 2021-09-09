Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Award-winning artist Derek Robertson to display his latest work on the Isle of Skye

By Ross Hempseed
September 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
Scottish artist Derek Robertson has shunned the bright lights of the city to display his latest solo art exhibition on the Isle of Skye.

From next month, admirers of the Fife-based artist will be able to view his biggest solo exhibition in the picturesque Gallery An Talla Dearg at Eilean Iarmain on the Sound of Sleat.

For five weeks, Mr Robertson will set up shop at the gallery meeting with visitors and continuing to paint in a temporary studio on site.

Mr Robertson has won several awards for his painting which usually depict Scottish wildlife scenes.

He has been showing his work at the gallery for 15 years and has proved popular with islanders and visitors.

The exhibition will also help the gallery raise its profile. Mr Robertson is keen to support rural galleries in smaller local communities which often struggle to compete with major galleries in central city locations.

The art market is realising the importance of rural galleries.

Mr Robertson said: “Many commercial galleries in London are reducing their footprint there and concentrating on areas where people live or where people go on holiday, and the pandemic has hastened this shift.

“Last year most of my exhibitions were cancelled but I was lucky that my show on Skye went ahead in the grace period before the autumn lockdown.”

Earlier this year, Mr Robertson was named as the winner of the Anthony J Lester Art Critic Award at the Royal Institute of Paintings in Watercolour in London. His newest collection entitled  ‘Far a Bhios na h-Eòin’ (Where The Birds Are) takes inspiration from the abundant and impressive wildlife on the Isle of Skye.

Derek Robertson is choosing to display his latest work on the Isle of Skye due to the island’s inspiring landscape and wildlife. Picture by Robert Perry.

He added “I’m delighted to be heading back to Skye. Gallery An Talla Dearg is probably the most beautiful gallery I’ve ever shown in, looking out on the bay where you can see seals, otters, dolphins, porpoises and sea eagles. These creatures find their way into the paintings.

“When I’m in Skye, I paint landscapes from that part of the island. I come back to the same views again and again, at different times of the day, different lights, different weather.”

