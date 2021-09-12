Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
News / Islands

Orkney’s interim council boss could hit the three-year mark as job hunt rumbles on

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
The interim chief executive of Orkney Islands Council could stay in his role until this time next year, it has been revealed.

The reply to a freedom of information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporter service states that John Mundell has agreed to assist the council by remaining in his interim role up to September next year at the latest, if required.

It is also stated that the council plans to restart the suspended recruitment process for a permanent chief executive no later than March next year.

Interim chief executive John Mundell

So far, the local authority has run two unsuccessful rounds of recruitment at a cost of £10,000. The role was last advertised at the start of this year.

The council was asked if the recruitment process is currently at a standstill to which the local authority replied: “The recruitment process for the role is progressing in accordance with the council’s approved plan.”

The £50,000 travel and accommodation bill

Mr Mundell took up the role of interim chief executive with the council in June 2019, temporarily replacing Alistair Buchan.

It has been reported that he was only expected to be in the £110,000 post for four to six months.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the council had spent close to £50,000 on travel and accommodation costs related to its interim chief executive.

The expenses bill for Mr Mundell included more than £23,000 on journeys to and from his “business address” on the mainland of Scotland in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Almost £22,000 was also spent on accommodation on Orkney for Mr Mundell in the same period, as well as £3,700 on “subsistence”.

