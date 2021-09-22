Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Smoke from decommissioned Shetland oil platform ‘not hazardous’

By Hans J Marter
September 22, 2021, 7:36 am Updated: September 22, 2021, 9:09 am
Smoke seen billowing from decommissioned Ninian Northern platform.
Waste specialist Veolia has dismissed any suggestion that the smoke seen billowing from the decommissioned Ninian Northern platform in Shetland could have been toxic.

A fire developed at the industrial site at Dales Voe, Lerwick, on Saturday sending large amounts of smoke into the air for an extended period.

One fire appliance from Lerwick attended at about noon, but firefighters were told they were not needed as the on-site team was already dealing with the incident.

Following further questions on Tuesday, Veolia released a second statement reassuring local people that all hazardous materials were removed from the 14,000-tonne structure prior to demolition work getting under way.

Meanwhile the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that they were satisfied with the company’s procedure.

A Veolia spokesman said: “Our decommissioning sites have full risk assessments in place and fire-watch procedures to anticipate and respond immediately to any potential fires.

“Veolia completed a robust nine-month decontamination phase to remove all hazardous materials from the platform prior to any demolition work commencing.”

‘Robust plans in place’

HSE said the risk of fire had been foreseeable and planned for.

A spokesman said: “An HSE inspector carried out a site inspection at the Lerwick decommissioning facility on August 31 and was satisfied that Veolia has robust plans and fire-watch measures in place.

“Because suitable and sufficient measures for dealing with a fire were in place, when a fire did start, it was spotted straight away, dealt with swiftly and in accordance with their procedures.

“HSE is satisfied that the company’s procedures were implemented correctly and won’t be taking any further action.”

Sepa was also contacted to comment but did not respond.

