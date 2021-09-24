Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Orkney councillors warn of ‘dismal’ financial picture

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Two Orkney councillors have given stark warnings around the future of the local authority’s finances, calling information contained in a report “shocking”, “appalling” and “frightening”.

During a meeting of the council’s monitoring and audit committee, councillors David Dawson and John Richards took the opportunity to lay out the pressures the council will face and to point to inequality with Scotland’s island councils.

As the committee scrutinised an internal audit report looking at the council’s financial planning and budget setting process, Mr Dawson said: “It paints a dismal picture so far as the challenges in regard to the funding from the Scottish Government is concerned.”

Mr Dawson then read part of the report which he called “quite shocking.”

Is Orkney being treated fairly?

Quoting a statement by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre, he said: “Adjusting for differences in how ferry funding is carried out the council estimates that it received around £673 per head lower than the Western Isles.

“Stated in another way, if Orkney was funded in the same way as the Western Isles it would receive around £14.9m more each year to deliver council services.”

Councillor Dawson went on to read another statement from the report that said Orkney has the second-highest proportion of its total revenue settlement in Scotland being ring-fenced at 9.1%.

Shetland and the Western Isles have the two lowest rates at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively.

Councillor Dawson continued: “That’s appalling reading. Proportionally, we’re required, year-on-year to make substantial savings besides drawing on reserves.

“I’m going to be quite political here – that the present regime in Holyrood should treat Orkney with such disdain personally irks me.

‘They’ve lost sight of fair-mindedness’

“They talk a good game as far as challenges inequality across Scotland is concerned, the only problem being that they’ve clearly lost sight of fair-mindedness when it comes to the people of Orkney.

Chairman of the committee John Richards added to councillor Dawson’s comments, saying: “Injustice bothers me and has always bothered me since I was a child – unfairness, inequality, inequity and injustice.

“If Orkney was funded in the same way as the Western Isles we would receive £14.9 million more each year to deliver council services here.

Scottish Parliament

“What a difference that could make to the quality of life. We’ve identified child poverty as an issue, the growth in the use of the food bank, we’re struggling with fuel poverty, and we have a relatively low wage economy.

“This message should go further afield than just the members of this committee.

The council’s interim head of finance, Colin Kemp, replied to the comments.

A complicated business

He said: “Local government finance is a complicated business and there are inequalities in the system there.

“Obviously, the danger is that when you target an individual inequality you’re assuming you’re going to get a better outcome if it gets addressed. That may not get the case.”

Mr Kemp added: “I have no doubt that the public purse will get tightened going forward once we total up the cost of the pandemic and the impact on the economy.

“As we know local government tends to sit at the bottom of the queue when it comes to the public purse being allocated. The challenges won’t get any smaller going forward but planning for savings is a key part of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]