Police hunt for man in van after Stornoway ‘disturbance’

Witnesses are being asked to come forward following a disturbance on the Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information to help establish the identity of a man who they believe was involved in the incident.

He was in a small van with a trailer when the “disturbance” occurred at about 5pm on September 25.

It took place on Keith Street, next to Mackay Court, in Stornoway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2865 from September 25.