Experienced hillclimber dies after 80m fall on Skye mountain

An experienced hillwalker has died after falling more than 260 feet on Skye.

Mike Campbell was a member of Kilmarnock Mountaineering Club.

Announcing his death, the club chair Mark Dootson, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our member Mike Campbell on Sunday as the result of a tragic accident on Blaven on Skye.

“Details are very limited at the moment, but our thoughts are with his sons, his mum and the rest of his extended family.”

The alarm was first raised on Sunday at 1.30pm when Skye Mountain Rescue Team were called by the police to search for the man reported to have fallen while descending from the 3048ft summit of Blaven.

Incident lasted more than eight hours

An immediate request for helicopter assistance was made along with a full team call out.

“On arrival at Loch Slapin the coastguard helicopter from Inverness, was on hand and able to uplift three MRT members to the nearby peak of Slat Bheinn and make a visual location on the caller,” said a spokesman for Skye MRT.

“At around 3.30pm a weather front pushed through making any further uplift or searching by the helicopter impossible and the remaining team made their way on foot to around 700m (2296ft).

“Sadly, at 5pm the missing male was found deceased after falling approximately 80m (262ft).

“His companion who raised the alarm was accompanied to safe ground and walked off the hill. Thirty two rescuers were involved in the search and recovery operation, on precarious ground, in an incident that lasted over eight hours.

“Many thanks for the additional support from Kintail Mountain Rescue who were on hand to aid us with the recovery and also Jack Morris and Schianiela Wright, two mountain guides who were on the hill at the time.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

It was the second death in the Cuillins in less than two months.

In August a climber fell to his death in an “exhausting” and “dangerous” mission for rescuers.

The 39-year-old man was a foreign national and fell near the summit of Bidean Druim nan Ramh.