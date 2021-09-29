Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Islands

Flu vaccine to be offered to children aged two to five years in Lewis

By Ross Hempseed
September 29, 2021, 1:32 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 1:42 pm
Young children are given the vaccine via a nasal spray.

Pre-school children on the Isle of Lewis are being encouraged to get the flu vaccine in preparation for winter.

Any child aged two to five who missed or had to reschedule their appointment for their flu immunisation can attend the Stornoway Health Centre on October 2.

The flu vaccine is administered to children via a painless nasal spray.

Parents, carers and guardians are being urged to ensure their children attend the rescheduled appointments so as to provide protection against the flu this winter.

The flu virus changes every year, so children are advised to are get the vaccine every 12 months to maximise protection.

‘Flu serious issue even for healthy children’

NHS Western Isles Director of Public Health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.

