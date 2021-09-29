Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Western Isles MSP takes ‘frustrating’ lack of face masks on ferries to parliament

By Lauren Robertson
September 29, 2021, 5:45 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 5:45 pm
A CalMac vessel.

Concerns about less than half of CalMac ferry passengers complying with face covering rules have been taken to the Scottish Parliament.

Earlier this month it was reported that most customers on crossings were not wearing masks when they had to.

This issue is the latest for the operator in a year of many, with services being cut, cancelled and delayed.

It is currently mandatory to wear face coverings in all indoor areas of vessels and terminals, including port buildings and offices – unless people are exempt for medical reasons.

CalMac managing director, Robbie Drummond, revealed earlier this month that the number of people wearing face coverings has decreased dramatically since the start of the pandemic from around 95% to around 50% on some routes.

Impact on island communities

Positive cases onboard CalMac vessels can have a negative impact on island communities.

If a vessel has to be withdrawn from the fleet for deep cleaning following a positive case, it can mean island residents have reduced access to the mainland and can impact the delivery of essential medical supplies and food.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the ferry disruption due to Covid cases should serve as a reminder that the virus is still circling.

On Tuesday, Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan took the issue to parliament.

Mr Allan said many constituents have gotten in touch with him regarding the issue.

He said: “This is an issue which is a source of frustration for many people who get in touch with me.

“Despite the fact we still have high numbers of cases, there are far too many people not complying with the rules on face coverings when they travel on CalMac vessels.

“This isn’t fair to other passengers or the crew. It also increases the chances of a vessel having to be withdrawn because of a positive case onboard.”

“Recent incidents onboard ferries are concerning”

Mr Allan added that wearing face coverings can help protect all those onboard CalMac ferries.

He said: “I would urge everyone travelling on CalMac vessels to please help protect the crew and other passengers by wearing a face covering.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “The recent incidents onboard ferries are concerning and they are a reminder—there are many reminders—that the virus is still circulating, so we all need to continue to take care and think about our behaviour and our compliance with those important mitigations.

“CalMac is already taking some steps to improve compliance on ferries. For example, it has increased the frequency of passenger announcements on face coverings and it continues to promote adherence to other baseline measures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal