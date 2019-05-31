North-east farmers on alert after spate of rural thefts

Police are urging rural businesses to be on their guard after a number of thefts in the north and north-east.

Farms in the Dyke area of Forres and Deskford area of Buckie were targeted between Monday evening and Wednesday morning.

A number of tools, animal feed and weedkiller worth nearly £4,000 were stolen.

Earlier this week officers also appealed for information following the theft of chemicals worth approximately £10,000 from a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle near Inverurie between May 17 and May 25.

As part of ongoing inquiries, officers in the north-east have been liaising with officers in the Highlands following a similar incident at a farm near Munlochy on the Black Isle.

A quantity of agricultural chemicals, including fungicides and herbicides, along with a tractor GPS system were taken after entry was forced to a storage building between May 23 and May 24.

PC Jamie Barclay said: “To have so many similar thefts take place in the region in such a short space of time is extremely rare and therefore very concerning.

“Rural communities are generally very safe places in which to live and work however the nature of the environment and way of life means that visible security measures can be essential if you want to prevent crime.

“I appeal to anyone with information about these crimes to get in touch as soon as possible by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. Please quote reference number CF0133750519.”