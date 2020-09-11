Former Highland League footballer’s NC500 cycle raises thousands for charity that looked after his late mother

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former Highland League footballer has raised thousands of pounds for a charity which supported his mother before she died from cancer.

Sam Milton from Burghead cycled the North Coast 500 by bicycle in just five days in memory of his mother Mandy, who he lost in March.

His mammoth challenge has raised more than £11,300 for Friends of Anchor, which supports the oncology and haematology unit at Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Health Campus.

The 33-year-old – a fixture of the Lossiemouth defence for five seasons – enjoyed the “sentimental” journey alongside his wife Tessa and father John, who was driving the support vehicle.

Mr Milton said: “It was a fantastic experience and it was great to have the support of my wife and father along the route.

“It creates memories that will last the lifetime in terms of what we have done and I’m totally overwhelmed about what we raised.

“The scenery was so stunning.

“If anyone asked me if I would do it again, I would certainly do it again in a heartbeat and I have jokingly said I will do it in reverse next time to see other scenery.”

He added: “The weather itself was the best part but in true Scottish fashion there was occasions where you were experiencing all the four seasons in one day and the toughest bit of the journey was mentally when I hit John O’Groats coming into a head wind.”

The offshore worker has been overwhelmed with the support for the cycle challenge and last night he hailed everyone for getting behind his fundraiser.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would raise that large amount of money,” he said.

“The well wishes from all the people have been fantastic.”

People can still donate by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SamMilton.