Lossiemouth community groups launch festive appeal to ensure ‘nobody is forgotten’ at Christmas

Lossiemouth community groups have rallied together to launch a festive appeal in efforts to ensure “nobody is forgotten” at Christmas during the pandemic.

Lossiemouth Community Council, The Lossie 2-3 Group, Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, Lossiemouth Senior Citizens Christmas party group and Lossiemouth Business Association are determined to provide seasonal cheer amid the uncertainty.

The community council’s Carolle Ralph believes the support is “crucial” as more people are facing loneliness and financial struggles at Christmas this year due to the pandemic.

The initiatives include sponsoring a Christmas meal for £10 or afternoon tea for £5 to support people who stay alone.

Youngsters will also be treated to a visit by Santa who will arrive in the Moray town on Sunday, December 20.

Mrs Ralph said: “This year there will be many people who will be alone at Christmas and obviously every year there are some on their own but there will be even more this year during the pandemic.

“For us it is about reminding people that the community cares and there is somebody out there that wants to make a difference and help a bit.”

Mrs Ralph thanked everyone for the support so far.

She added: “There has been a fantastic response and if you know anyone who needs the support please contact us.”

For more information about the appeal visit the community council’s Facebook .

Cash donations to the Christmas appeal can be sent to Lossiemouth Community Council, sort code: 80-08-91 and account no. 00504756.