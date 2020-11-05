Moray Boys Brigade group appeals for support with Co-op Community scheme to tackle covid’s impact on finances

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray Boys Brigade group has welcomed becoming a benefactor of the Co-op’s Community Fund to help plug the financial gaps left by the pandemic.

The 4th Lossiemouth Company Boys’ Brigade, which like many others has lost its fundraising income due to coronavirus, is hopeful the community will support them through this supermarket scheme.

The on-going drive will “earn” 1% of what customers spends, or 1p of every pound.

The customer can then choose which of the group they donated to after every shop.

The amount of funding the group receives depends on the amount that local shoppers spend in the store.

Captain James Allan said: “This will benefit our community greatly taking boys off the streets in our town and giving them a chance to gain new skills and achievements and set them in a good stead for future life.

“At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Lossiemouth.

He added: “Due to Covid and not being able to meet since March, losing all our income and not being able to fundraise this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The money will be spent on the company and will help us greatly in being able to give the boys in our care the best opportunities in life that we can.

Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online at www.coop.co.uk/membership