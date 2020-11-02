School pupil in Moray tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of teachers and pupils at a Moray secondary school are self-isolating after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff contacted Forres Academy families yesterday following the confirmation of the case.

All other pupils who have not been classed as close-contacts have been told to continue attending lessons, unless they also develop coronavirus symptoms.

Yesterday Moray Council wished the student a speedy recovery while urging those contacted through the test and protect process to follow advice given.

A spokeswoman added: “We’re in contact with NHS Grampian’s public health team, who advised on the cohort of pupils and teachers to be informed they should enter self-isolation, and will continue to advise us on matters of public health.

“These pupils have also been provided with information on how to access their learning from home.

“Initial advice has been passed to parents and carers at Forres Academy giving details of what to do if their child displays symptoms of Covid-19. We will continue to contact parents and carers directly with any further updates.

“All Moray schools receive an enhanced clean daily as standard now in line with public health advice, including daytime sanitation, and this allows the rest of the school to continue as normal.

“School buses, which are considered an extension of the school estate, are also cleaned after each run so we’re satisfied that Covid-19 safety measures continue to be met.”